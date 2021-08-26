1500 STIs to be recruited in Sialkot : Minister

Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad lkhlaq said on Thursday that 1500 School Teacher Interns (STIs) would be recruited purely on merit in education department in the district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad lkhlaq said on Thursday that 1500 school Teacher Interns (STIs) would be recruited purely on merit in education department in the district.

He stated this while addressing an important meeting at DC office for the recruitment of STIs teachers.

Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab said that on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the merit and procedure for the recruitment of STIs would be followed and the teachers would be recruited purely on merit.

The meeting was attended by CEO Education Maqbool Shakir, DD Development Chaudhry Abdul Rauf, Paskistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local leaders Azeem Noori Ghuman and Shahnawaz Cheema.

In the meeting, CEO Education Sialkot Maqbool Ahmed Shakir also briefed the participants aboutthe recruitment process of STIs.