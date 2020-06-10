UrduPoint.com
1500 Sugar Bags Recovered, Four Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 11:15 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration has arrested four persons for selling sugar packed for utility stores and seized over 1500 bags from a godown on Wednesday.

AC (city) Syed Ayyub Ansari conducted raids and arrested two persons on selling 26 bags of sugar at Manan store in Ghulam Muhammad Abad and two other owners of Abdul Rauf and Hafiz Merchant Stores in Sargodha road area and handed them over to the police concerned.

The team got registered cases against the accused.

Meanwhile, the team seized 1500 bags of 5 kg each from a godown, packed for utility stores.

