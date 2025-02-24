1500 Sugar Bags Seized
Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2025 | 08:06 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) An official team seized 1500 bags of sugar in Shah Jamal area on Monday as part of ongoing operations against profiteers and hoarders to keep prices under control ahead of Ramazan.
Assistant commissioner Muzaffargarh Irfan Hanjra, in compliance with orders of DC Qurat-ul-Ain Memon, led a team and raided a shop at Gadh Chowk in Shah Jamal area where he seized 1500 bags of sugar.
The officials also sealed the shop and warned shopkeepers of action in case of hoarding edible items or selling them at high prices.
