UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15000 Afghan Refugees Returned From Torkhem, KP CM Apprises NCC Through Video Link

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 05:15 PM

15000 Afghan refugees returned from Torkhem, KP CM apprises NCC through video link

Khyber Pakhtubkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday attended National Coordination Committee (CC) meeting through video link and apprised the participants about updates on corona virus prevention measures in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtubkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday attended National Coordination Committee (CC) meeting through video link and apprised the participants about updates on corona virus prevention measures in the province.

According to an official statement issued here, the meeting of NCC was held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The chief minister informed the meeting that all the 152 patients admitted at Duranpur Quarantine Center (Peshawar) had been sent back to homes.

Moreover, he continued, about 15000 Afghan refugees had returned back to their country from Torkhem border as the government has decided to open border for facilitation of those Afghans who are willing to go back.

The CM also informed that in the wake of laid down SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures), cement factories were allowed in the province to open and start production.

In the same way, industries of tobacco, match sticks and steel had also been allowed to resume production.

In order to facilitate small traders, a meeting of representatives of SMEs would be held soon to chalk out plan of action for re-opening of business activity in the province, the chief minister added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Afghanistan Islamabad Peshawar Prime Minister Chief Minister Business Same Border All From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Coronavirus precautions are necessary but overreac ..

3 minutes ago

Italy's 1984 indoor European champion Sabia dies a ..

1 minute ago

Business community call for lockdown caring for wo ..

1 minute ago

Govt taking steps to facilitate labor community: M ..

1 minute ago

Pro-Palestinian Rights Group Slams FBI for Trying ..

29 seconds ago

Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency to Cope With ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.