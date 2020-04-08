15000 Afghan refugees returned from Torkhem, KP CM apprises NCC through video link

Khyber Pakhtubkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday attended National Coordination Committee (CC) meeting through video link and apprised the participants about updates on corona virus prevention measures in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtubkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday attended National Coordination Committee (CC) meeting through video link and apprised the participants about updates on corona virus prevention measures in the province.

According to an official statement issued here, the meeting of NCC was held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The chief minister informed the meeting that all the 152 patients admitted at Duranpur Quarantine Center (Peshawar) had been sent back to homes.

Moreover, he continued, about 15000 Afghan refugees had returned back to their country from Torkhem border as the government has decided to open border for facilitation of those Afghans who are willing to go back.

The CM also informed that in the wake of laid down SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures), cement factories were allowed in the province to open and start production.

In the same way, industries of tobacco, match sticks and steel had also been allowed to resume production.

In order to facilitate small traders, a meeting of representatives of SMEs would be held soon to chalk out plan of action for re-opening of business activity in the province, the chief minister added.