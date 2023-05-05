15,000 bags of wheat recovered

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The district administration on Friday recovered 15,000 bags of wheat stored illegally by various dealers of Gala mandi Sialkot.

According to spokesperson here,Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar along with Tehsildar and Civil Defence Officer made a surprise visit to the 'Gala Mandi',checked various godowns and seized 15,000 bags of wheat stored illegally.

AC Sialkot issued orders to the food department to immediately transfer the wheat bags to the local procurement center.