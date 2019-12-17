15000 cotton farmers to be registered under BCI project

Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan would register 15000 farmers in Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan districts in the first year of Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a three-year project meant to prepare and train farmers to produce cotton of the best quality that is utilized by the leading world brands

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ):Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan would register 15000 farmers in Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan districts in the first year of Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a three-year project meant to prepare and train farmers to produce cotton of the best quality that is utilized by the leading world brands.

The target was set at the second meeting of BCI project that also discussed and finalized grading of cotton areas and identified areas to be covered by different BCI partners and research bodies in the two south Punjab districts selected in Punjab, CCRI Multan spokesman said on Tuesday.

The BCI project was approved by ministry of national food security.

The second BCI meeting, chaired by CCRI Multan director Dr. Zahid Mahmood, decided that the cotton areas located on eastern side of Multan-Bahawalpur road would be covered by CCRI Multan while the western side would be covered by World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Shujabad, another BCI partner.

WWF Shujabad experts were already working on cotton areas on the eastern side and it was decided that they would hand over the project units and farmers' record to CCRI Multan.

Dr. Zahid said that the BCI project would improve quality of cotton as per international BCI standards, improve financial standing of farmers and would contribute greatly to improving the national economy.

Punjab BCI coordinator Dr. Fayyaz Ahmad, Dr. Naveed Afzal, Sajid Mahmood, Asad Imran from WWF Pakistan, BCI programme coordinator Asif Mahmood, project manager WWF Pakistan Hafiz Muhammad Bakhsh, WWF programme coordinator Abdur Rasheed Bhutto, manager WWF Liaquat Ali Khan, and another WWF Pakistan official Muhammad Abu Bakar attended the meeting.