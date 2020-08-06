15000 hepatitis patients provided free of cost treatment facilities in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Coordinator Chief Minister Hepatitis Free Balochistan, Dr. Gul Sabin Kakar On Thursday said that more cases of hepatitis are being reported in Balochistan than in other provinces and 8% population of the province has suffered hepatitis.

She expressed these views while talking to media, saying that at least 15000 hepatitis C's patients have been provided to treatment facilities free of cost in the province.

There are 10 high risk districts for hepatitis in Balochistan including Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Panjgur, Loralai, Barkhan, Suhbatpur, Zhob, Musakhel, Kohlu, and Dera Bugti, she added.

Dr. Gul Sabin said that 600,000 people were vaccinated to protect them from Hepatitis B, 12,000 Hepatitis B, and C's patients have been treated adding that effort were being taken to control the spread of hepatitis in respective areas.

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Buledi has appealed to all international organizations including especially the World Health Organization, UNFPA and UNICEF to play their role in strengthening the Chief Minister's Hepatitis Control Program in Balochistan and making it more effective, she stated.

In response to a question, Dr. Gul Sabin Kakar said that hepatitis is spreading due to lack of awareness and lack of cleanliness among the people, the most effective way to stop the spread of hepatitis in Balochistan to enhance awareness against hepatitis among people.

She said in this regard, Lady Health Workers Program, Maternal Newborn and Child Health Program, Child Health Program, Department of Health education, Mercy Corps, UNICEF, and other international and national NGOs have been requested to educate people against hepatitis in their areas in order to control the spread of the diseases.

She said that free screening centers have been set up in 32 districts of Balochistan where hepatitis B and C are screened through rapid diagnostic kits.

Dr. Sabin said in another response of questioned that the Hepatitis Control Program would periodically conduct free camps for diagnosis of Hepatitis in remote and high risk areas of the province despite conducting seminars for Mass Screening Advocacy.

Dr. Gul Sabin Kakar said that Rs, 190,000 to Rs. 230,000 spend on the treatment of a Hepatitis-D patient but the Hepatitis Program is providing free treatment to the patients.