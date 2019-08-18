15,000 kanal state land woth over Rs 100 b recovered from land mafia in ICT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :The federal government has retrieved 15,000 kanals grabbed (state) land worth Rs 100 billion from outlaws by conducting 70 anti-encroachment operations in Islamabad.

According to the one year performance report of Ministry of Interior shared by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday, a total of 456 money launderers had been apprehended, and 284 cases registered against them and 16 of them convicted, and Rs 2,071 million seized from them in the last year.

Federal, provincial and border committees were formed to curb money laundering (ML) and terrorism financing (TF). A high powered Anti-Smuggling Steering Committee was also constituted under Minister for Interior to devise a strategy and implement action plan to minimize the menace of smuggling from land and sea routes. The Federal Investigation Agency led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has submitted an interim report on Benami accounts in Supreme Court, which directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file references against the accused in the accountability court.

National, provincial and border task forces were constituted to check Currency smuggling.

According to the report, the Capital Development Authiorty (CDA) started construction activities at Burma Bridge, G-7 / G-8 Interchange, Islamabad Smart Highway, CDA Hospital, and Park Enclave Bridge.

It also said the federal government banned 14 proscribed organizations, seized their assets, and devised a management plan in consultation with provincial governments. The government established three Panahgahs (shelter homes) at I-11, G-9 and Tarlai (Islamabad) to accommodate over 1,500 people, with 300 staying overnight, every day.

Facilitation centers were established at Tarlai and Bhara Kahu to assist general public in rural areas.

The report mentioned that a sum of Rs 1,893 million had been collected from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) during financial year 2018-19 as compared to Rs 669 million collected during the previous corresponding year.

A separate Law and Order Division had been established to improve effectiveness of ICT police. Heinous crimes had been reduced by 19 percent in last nine months due to effective crime prevention and detection. As many as 921 drug peddlers were arrested, registering 847 FIRs against them.

The government introduced on line and electronic visa regime for 175 countries.

The Islamabad Traffic Police started issuing same day driving licences. The issuance of paperless digitized tickets on traffic violations was started in ICT thorough smart phone mobile application, sending electronic receipt to the drivers via SMS.

The federal government established two new one window mega centers at Gujranwala and Faisalabad enhancing the number to nine to facilitate people. Some 18 National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) centers had already been converted into state of art one window operations. NADRA also retrieved and provided important data to federal board of Revenue (FBR) and other stakeholders for broadening tax base in the country.

Passport Facilitation Centers had also been extended in 10 big cities of Pakistan for providing services to the working people from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Senior Citizens Counters (for over 65) had been established at Islamabad, Lahore Karachi Passport Offices while one window operations for Machine Readable Passports (MRP) had also been launched in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

The prime minister had approved 3,386 posts for ICT Police in three phases. The recruitment of 1,262 police personnel was in final stages.

A Commission on Islamabad Master Plan, having private sector members, was constituted, which completed data collection, survey, etc. Report by experts was likely to be finalized and submitted to the Cabinet within one month, the report said.