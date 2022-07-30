15000 kg of sub-standard, spurious edible goods seized in Lower Dir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority Saturday incinerated more than 15000 kg of sub-standard and spurious edible goods seized during the last six months in Lower Dir District.

The incineration took place with the assistance of Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Lower Dir, say a press release issued here.

The discarded goods included sub-standard cooking oil, fake spices, drinks, artificial China Salt, tea, beetle nuts etc.

Assistant Commissioner Lower Dir, Shakeel Ahmad on this occasion thanked staff of TMA for extending cooperation in the operation.

Director General Food Authority, Shah Rukh Ali Khan appreciated the performance of his team members and said due to better vigilance of eatable items in market, the standard of food in Lower Dir was improved to a satisfactory level.

"The Food Authority is also holding sessions for awareness of people associated with eatery business for improvement of food quality, he said."