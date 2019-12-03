UrduPoint.com
15000 Kites Confiscated In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 07:39 PM

15000 kites confiscated in Rawalpindi

Police carried out operation and confiscated 15,000 kites, 10 strings rolls and arrested two kite supplier here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Police carried out operation and confiscated 15,000 kites, 10 strings rolls and arrested two kite supplier here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Race Course Police under supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), Sardar Pervaiz raided different areas and confiscated 15,000 kites, 10 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides rounded up two kite sellers namely Bilal Khan and Taimoor Khan.

Superintendent of Police, Syed Ali said strict action would be taken against kite flying and added that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

Kite flying and selling is a crime, any police personnel found to give shelter to the criminals in this act will have to face legal action being facilitator of the criminals while such personnel will have no chance to remain in the department, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

