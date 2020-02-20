UrduPoint.com
15,000 Kites Confiscated In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 11:41 PM

15,000 kites confiscated in Rawalpindi

Police confiscated 15,000 kites, 10 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides arrested a kite seller namely Gul zaib on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Police confiscated 15,000 kites, 10 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides arrested a kite seller namely Gul zaib on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, Superintendent of Police Syed Ali said strict action would be taken against the Kite flying and added no one would be allowed to violate the ban.

