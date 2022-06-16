UrduPoint.com

15,000 Litres Adulterated Milk Disposed Off

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2022 | 01:10 PM

15,000 litres adulterated milk disposed off

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration and Punjab food Authority (PFA) disposed off 15000 litres adulterated milk here on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner, Pattoki, Muhammad Amir Butt along with the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team set up a temporary picket in Habibabad area and examined the milk that was being supplied to Lahore.

The team disposed off 15000 litres adulterated milk and imposed heavy fine on the suppliers.

The AC said that strict action would be taken against milk adulterators and urged citizens to contact PFA offices for free test of milk .

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Fine Pattoki

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker driver who saved countless li ..

58 minutes ago
 Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their ski ..

Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th June 2022

4 hours ago
 Rs 23.83b allocated for industrial sector

Rs 23.83b allocated for industrial sector

13 hours ago
 Farmers welcome Rs 53.19 bln allocation for agri s ..

Farmers welcome Rs 53.19 bln allocation for agri sector

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.