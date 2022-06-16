15,000 litres adulterated milk disposed off

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration and Punjab food Authority (PFA) disposed off 15000 litres adulterated milk here on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner, Pattoki, Muhammad Amir Butt along with the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team set up a temporary picket in Habibabad area and examined the milk that was being supplied to Lahore.

The team disposed off 15000 litres adulterated milk and imposed heavy fine on the suppliers.

The AC said that strict action would be taken against milk adulterators and urged citizens to contact PFA offices for free test of milk .