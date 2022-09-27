UrduPoint.com

15,000 Micro-sized Water Purifiers Distributed Among Flood Affectees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2022 | 03:40 PM

15,000 micro-sized water purifiers distributed among flood affectees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :PakVitae has distributed its Every Water branded 15,000 micro sized water purifiers through partner organizations, to flood affected people across Pakistan including Sindh, KP and Punjab.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, PakVitae is working with Red Crescent, NBP, Asifa-Irfan Foundation, Sahil foundation and many other NGOs and INGOs to provide sustainable access to more than five million families affected by the recent floods in Pakistan.

The innovative filters are now providing clean water at 15,000 points delivering 500,000 liters per hour.

These off-grid purifiers are easy to maintain and purify water with 99.9999% efficiency. They carry a 2 years performance warranty.

The purifiers are developed using indigenous innovative ERM (Esoteric Resistive Membrane) technology.

The technology was invented by the UET Lahore Chemical Engineering graduates and Founders of Pakvitae, Shayan Sohail and Arslan Ahmed.

PakVitae ultrafilters have undergone rigorous field use providing millions of liters of clean water from hundreds of contaminated water sources across Pakistan, India, and Africa. So far over 300,000 individuals have benefited from it across the globe.

Unlike centralized water purification solutions which tend to get crowded, require power, infrastructure, and supervision, these purifiers are provided to individual families who can easily maintain them and get readily available clean drinking water in their homes/camps.

Each purifier costs only Rs. 4,000 and comes with a 15 liters container. This solution helps contain plastic pollution and carbon emissions as each filter saves up to 2 tons of carbon dioxide and 400 kgs of plastic waste over it's lifetime of two years, delivering 10,000 liters of clean drinking water, which is equal to the drinking water need of a 6-member family.

While talking about this technology and its use to purify water for drinking, Shayan Sohail, Chief Operating Officer of Pakvitae told that this ERM (esoteric resistive membrane) technology was patented in 82 regions across the globe and had been certified by the world's leading laboratories.

The technology has received numerous national and international awards including Queen's commonwealth award and national innovation award.

The portability of purifiers ensure democratization of clean drinking water which has proven to be the most suitable solution for calamity hit/remote areas, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Africa Lahore World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Punjab Flood Water Arslan Kyrgystani Som University Of Engineering And Technology Family From National Bank Of Pakistan Million

Recent Stories

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan ..

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan as Chief Guest

1 hour ago
 Information on expanding cooperation between Turkm ..

Information on expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) electio ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) elections 22/23 have entered the fina ..

2 hours ago
 UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to i ..

UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to its staff

3 hours ago
 Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to a ..

Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to attend Art Therapy by Atom Camp

3 hours ago
 Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawal ..

Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.