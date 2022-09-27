15,000 micro-sized water purifiers distributed among flood affectees

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :PakVitae has distributed its Every Water branded 15,000 micro sized water purifiers through partner organizations, to flood affected people across Pakistan including Sindh, KP and Punjab.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, PakVitae is working with Red Crescent, NBP, Asifa-Irfan Foundation, Sahil foundation and many other NGOs and INGOs to provide sustainable access to more than five million families affected by the recent floods in Pakistan.

The innovative filters are now providing clean water at 15,000 points delivering 500,000 liters per hour.

These off-grid purifiers are easy to maintain and purify water with 99.9999% efficiency. They carry a 2 years performance warranty.

The purifiers are developed using indigenous innovative ERM (Esoteric Resistive Membrane) technology.

The technology was invented by the UET Lahore Chemical Engineering graduates and Founders of Pakvitae, Shayan Sohail and Arslan Ahmed.

PakVitae ultrafilters have undergone rigorous field use providing millions of liters of clean water from hundreds of contaminated water sources across Pakistan, India, and Africa. So far over 300,000 individuals have benefited from it across the globe.

Unlike centralized water purification solutions which tend to get crowded, require power, infrastructure, and supervision, these purifiers are provided to individual families who can easily maintain them and get readily available clean drinking water in their homes/camps.

Each purifier costs only Rs. 4,000 and comes with a 15 liters container. This solution helps contain plastic pollution and carbon emissions as each filter saves up to 2 tons of carbon dioxide and 400 kgs of plastic waste over it's lifetime of two years, delivering 10,000 liters of clean drinking water, which is equal to the drinking water need of a 6-member family.

While talking about this technology and its use to purify water for drinking, Shayan Sohail, Chief Operating Officer of Pakvitae told that this ERM (esoteric resistive membrane) technology was patented in 82 regions across the globe and had been certified by the world's leading laboratories.

The technology has received numerous national and international awards including Queen's commonwealth award and national innovation award.

The portability of purifiers ensure democratization of clean drinking water which has proven to be the most suitable solution for calamity hit/remote areas, he added.