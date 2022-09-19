15,000 new admissions expected in Fall 2022 intake at IUB: Vice Chancellor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr. Athar Mehboob said that the university was expecting more than 15,000 admissions in Fall 2022 intake and so far approximately 12,500 students had already taken admission in various programs

Talking to APP here at his office, he told that in addition to existing five campuses in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan, two new sub-campuses will also become operational in Liaqatpur and Ahmadpur East from this semester.

He told that some new programs had been introduced in this semester including the programs related to architecture. Seats have been increased in programs like nursing, and computer science, while several new M.Phill programs have been initiated, including M.Phill programs in the area of veterinary science. The university is offering admission in more than 120 Bachelors degree programs, more than 100 Masters and M.Phil programs, and 55 Ph.D. programs.

"We have crossed 2,200 MPhil admissions this semester and hoping to close M.Phil admissions at around 3,000 scholars", Vice Chancellor added. He further told that the number of full-time faculty members had crossed 1,300 and another 100 faculty members were expected to join soon. In addition, the university had advertised posts for Associate Lecturers and conducted tests for shortlisting, and interviews will be conducted in December.

Around 250 associate lectures will be inducted in the month of January next year for teaching requirements in Spring Semester 2023. Additional posts for Assistant Professors were also advertised recently.

At present, around 700 faculty members are holding terminal degrees of Ph.D., which makes around 56 percent of the total faculty. The research programs of MPhil and Ph.D. are very popular among those students who want to establish careers in research and teaching. The University's strength is approaching nearly 65,000 students, and we have arranged the facilities including classrooms, hostels, recreational and sports facilities as well as transport facilities to cater to increasing needs.

"We have extended our transport routes to cover the city of Hasilpur which is 100 km away. Routes have also been added from Uch Sharif, Jamal Dinwali and Kot Mithan Sharif to the Rahim Yar Khan campus" VC told. Overall, the University's bus fleet has more than 75 buses which are facilitating students within a radius of about 100 km from each sub-campus or main campus of the university.

Vice Chancellor told that Pakistan Veterinary and Medical Council had recommended the grant of permanent accreditation to the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program making the Islamia University of Bahawalpur only the third veterinary school after the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Lahore and the University of Agricultural Faisalabad School of Veterinary Sciences, to get permanent accreditation.

The electrical engineering programs have received level two accreditation from Pakistan Engineering Council which is based on Outcome Based education in Washington Accord. All these engineering students graduating from Islamia University Bahawalpur will be recognized as engineers at the international level.

The university also received permission from Pakistan Nursing Council to conduct the conversion program for RN nurses and the post RN program to convert diploma holder nurses to degree programs. They have also increased the number of nursing seats from 75 to 100 in recognition of the quality of nursing and teaching at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Similarly, the LLB program is offering additional sections because the university has inducted a large number of faculty members into the faculty of Law and are also starting law programs at the sub-campuses of Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan.

Responding to a question, Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob expressed hope that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur's international and national rankings would improve.