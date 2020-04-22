15000 police officials to perform duty during Ramazan

CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed said that over 15000 police officials will be deputed at various points during the holy month of Ramazan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed said that over 15000 police officials will be deputed at various points during the holy month of Ramazan.

He said this while presiding over a high level meeting regarding protection from coronavirus during Ramazan.

The meeting reviewed strategies to implement Federal government's 20-point instructions.

The CCPO said that no permission would be granted to hold 'dastarkhawan' on the time of iftar and sehri at worship places.

He said that religious scholars must emphasize national solidarity, harmony and tolerance during the holy month and create awareness about protective measures deemed vital.

CCPO said that security and safety of citizens in mosque and Imambargahs should be ensured. He directed the police force to increase patrolling at the time of iftar and sehri.

DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed, DIG Investigation Dr Inam Waheed, SSP Operations and CTO attended the meeting.