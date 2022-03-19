UrduPoint.com

15,000 Public Schools, Colleges Converted To Solar Energy In Punjab: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2022 | 09:13 PM

Punjab Energy Minister Dr. Akhtar Malik has said that under Punjab Ujala program, so far more than 15,000 public schools and colleges across the province have been converted to solar energy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Energy Minister Dr. Akhtar Malik has said that under Punjab Ujala program, so far more than 15,000 public schools and colleges across the province have been converted to solar energy.

He said while hundreds of similar projects were underway to solarize hospitals, offices, jails, shelter homes, Darulamans and shrines across the province.

He expressed these views during a meeting with former president of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Mian Kashif Ashfaq. board member of Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power Company Mian Wasim Akhtar was also present on the occasion.

Dr. Akhtar Malik said that these projects would save billions of rupees annually in addition to significantly reducing the environmental pollution.

"Solar energy projects of 3,333 KW have been started in Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh districts which would be completed with a cost of Rs 650 millions and will save Rs 100 million annually," he added.

The provincial minister said that as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan special attention was being paid to alternative energy sources in Punjab.

Dr. Akhtar Malik further said that Canal Top Solar Technology project was also being launched in Faisalabad and Gujranwala to save industries from load shedding and provide cheap electricity.

Appreciating these projects, Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that finding alternative sources of energy was the most important need of the hour.

