15,000 Saplings Planted In Gujar Khan

Sun 19th September 2021

15,000 saplings planted in Gujar Khan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :On the special directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, around 15,000 saplings have been planted in Tehsil Gujar Khan.

According to spokesman of district administration, 15000 saplings were planted on highways, schools, colleges and greenbelts of Gujar Khan under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan.

The AC said the present government was well aware of the dangerous consequences of global warming and therefore emphasis was being laid on tree plantations under the clean and green Punjab campaign.

The district administration was using all available resources for maximum plantation to keep the environment neat and clean which would be helpful for controlling environmental pollution, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

