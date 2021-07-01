15,000 students to benefit from the Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) Scholarship

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that the Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) Scholarship Programme had been started for intelligent and deserving students during ongoing fiscal year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that the Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) Scholarship Programme had been started for intelligent and deserving students during ongoing fiscal year.

In a statement issued here, she said that more than Rs 830 million had been set aside for the programme and every year 15,000 students would benefit from it.

Dr Firdous said the incumbent government acknowledging the importance of higher education, had allocated development funds worth Rs 15 billion which were 285 times more than that of previous year.

She said that new universities were being established in every district of the province, adding that till now six universities had been set up, adding that approval had been granted for the establishment of universities in eight districts, including Attock, Gujranwala, Rajanpur, Pakpattan, Hafizabad, Bhakkar, Layyah and Sialkot.

She said that a proposal for the establishment of seven new universities in Bahawalnagar, Toba Tek Singh, Muzaffargarh, DG Khan, Kasur and Sheikhupura would be considered during the next financial year.

She said that Rs 16.60 billion had been allocated for the establishment of the University of Applied Engineering & Emerging Technology in Sialkot, Rs 2 billion for the University of DG Khan, Rs 3 billion for the University of Gujranwala, Rs 2 billion for Baba Farid University Pakpattan and Rs 2 billion for Attock University.

Dr Firdous said Rs 500 million for Emerson University, Rs 1 billion for Hafizabad University, Rs 1 billion for Indus University Rajanpur and an amount of Rs 17 billion was reserved for Engineering & Technology University in Sialkot to boost the local industry. Similarly, 86 new colleges would also be established, she added.