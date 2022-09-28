UrduPoint.com

15,000 Villages, 28 Mln People Got Broadband Services In Last Four Years

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2022 | 03:40 PM

15,000 villages, 28 mln people got broadband services in last four years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Under Universal Service Fund (USF) programmes, more than 15,000 remote villages and 28 million people have been provide broadband services during the last four years.

An official of the IT ministry said, "last 4 years have been busiest with respect to USFs outreach. We have only contracted 79 new projects worth $266 million to provide coverage to 28 million people in this period." To a question he said, budget of Rs 32.13 billion for the Universal Service Fund was approved in financial year 2022-23 to provide broadband services to unserved and under-served areas.

 "In 13 years from 2006 to 2019, the number of USF projects was limited to 59, after which directives were issued to speed-up number of projects and increase the performance, as a result, 65 Broadband Service and OFC projects were launched from 2019 to date which is a record itself," the official of the ministry of IT said.

He said that as a result of Telecom policies and provision of broadband services to the unserved and under-served areas, the number of telecom subscribers had reached a record level of 193 million by May 30, 2022.

Similarly, the number of 3g and 4g subscribers in the country has crossed 114 million while the number of subscribers using broadband services has reached 117 million.

In recent years Pakistan's ICT economy has achieved successive, stellar growth rates and is among the fastest growing sectors within Pakistan, thereby demonstrating the ability of Pakistan's ICT industry to deliver IT solutions and services through sustainable models.

He said that enormous incentives were being given to foreign investors, especially in the IT and Telecommunication sector, and this is the most suitable time for investment in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Budget 3G 4G May 2019 From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

57 seconds ago
 Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

5 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives Chadâ€™s Economy Minist ..

Secretary-General Receives Chadâ€™s Economy Minister

8 minutes ago
 Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan, England will lock horns at Lahore's Gadd ..

Pakistan, England will lock horns at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium today

53 minutes ago
 Federal Minister Ishaq Dar vows to revive economy

Federal Minister Ishaq Dar vows to revive economy

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.