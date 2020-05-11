UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15000 Wheat Bags Seized During Crackdown Against Hoarders

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 07:32 PM

15000 wheat bags seized during crackdown against hoarders

The district administration, along with officials of Food department and Police Monday conducted raid on a Flour Mill and seized 15000 bags of wheat allegedly hoarded by mill owner

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :The district administration, along with officials of food department and Police Monday conducted raid on a Flour Mill and seized 15000 bags of wheat allegedly hoarded by mill owner.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Liaquat Ali Kalhoro, Assistant Commissioner Aijaz Halepoto, AC under training Qandeel Fatima, District Food Controller raided Gul Star Floor Mill in Latifabad area and confiscated 15000 bags allegedly stocked there.

The district administration by exercising powers under Food Control Act-1958 conducted raid and seized large quantity of wheat which was handed over to District Food Controller for shifting towards warehouses owned by Sindh Food Department.

Speaking on the occasion, the additional deputy commissioner said it was responsibility of the state to maintain rule of law. He warned that strict action would be taken against hoarders and profiteers irrespective of their influence.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Over 450 projects in Karachi delayed due to non-av ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Says Unemployment in Russia Doubled Since Ea ..

4 minutes ago

Virus symptoms multiply as pandemic deepens

4 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur visits fruit vegeta ..

4 minutes ago

Polish Special Forces Detain 4 Tajik Nationals Ove ..

11 minutes ago

Syria Condemns Failed 'US-Led' Invasion of Venezue ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.