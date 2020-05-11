15000 wheat bags seized during crackdown against hoarders

The district administration, along with officials of Food department and Police Monday conducted raid on a Flour Mill and seized 15000 bags of wheat allegedly hoarded by mill owner

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :The district administration, along with officials of food department and Police Monday conducted raid on a Flour Mill and seized 15000 bags of wheat allegedly hoarded by mill owner.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Liaquat Ali Kalhoro, Assistant Commissioner Aijaz Halepoto, AC under training Qandeel Fatima, District Food Controller raided Gul Star Floor Mill in Latifabad area and confiscated 15000 bags allegedly stocked there.

The district administration by exercising powers under Food Control Act-1958 conducted raid and seized large quantity of wheat which was handed over to District Food Controller for shifting towards warehouses owned by Sindh Food Department.

Speaking on the occasion, the additional deputy commissioner said it was responsibility of the state to maintain rule of law. He warned that strict action would be taken against hoarders and profiteers irrespective of their influence.