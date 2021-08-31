UrduPoint.com

1,50,000 People Vaccinated Against Corona In Sujawal

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 09:03 PM

1,50,000 people vaccinated against Corona in Sujawal

Vaccination process against corona virus was continued in Sujawal district and around 1,50,000 people have so far been vaccinated against lethal virus

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Vaccination process against corona virus was continued in Sujawal district and around 1,50,000 people have so far been vaccinated against lethal virus.

District focal person for coronavirus Dr.

Ghulam Murtaza Baaran sharing data about vaccination process said that about 3000 people were being vaccinated on daily basis in corona vaccination centers established in four talukas of the district including Sujawal, jaati, Shah Bandar and Mirpur Bathoro.

He said that vaccination of about 1, 40,000 persons have been completed.

He said that the positivity ratio of covid cases was 4% while tests of 500 people were being conducted on a daily basis out of which 18 being tested positive. Focal person asked people to take precautionary measures in this regard and strictly follow SOPs in order to minimize the positivity ratio of deadly virus.

Related Topics

Mirpur Bathoro Sujawal Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Global Village’s season 26 VIP Packs set for off ..

Global Village’s season 26 VIP Packs set for official release next Saturday th ..

8 minutes ago
 UAE President issues decree to enhance accountabil ..

UAE President issues decree to enhance accountability of ministers, senior offic ..

8 minutes ago
 Lavrov Calls on Azerbaijan, Armenia to 'Tone Down ..

Lavrov Calls on Azerbaijan, Armenia to 'Tone Down Rhetoric' to Ensure Karabakh R ..

47 seconds ago
 Covid-19 claims 35 more lives, infects 932 others

Covid-19 claims 35 more lives, infects 932 others

49 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Space Agency to Sign Cooperation Agreeme ..

Ukrainian Space Agency to Sign Cooperation Agreement With NASA - Kiev

51 seconds ago
 CTD personnel kill 11 militants of Daesh in Mastun ..

CTD personnel kill 11 militants of Daesh in Mastung encounter

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.