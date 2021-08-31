1,50,000 people vaccinated against Corona in Sujawal

Vaccination process against corona virus was continued in Sujawal district and around 1,50,000 people have so far been vaccinated against lethal virus

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Vaccination process against corona virus was continued in Sujawal district and around 1,50,000 people have so far been vaccinated against lethal virus.

District focal person for coronavirus Dr.

Ghulam Murtaza Baaran sharing data about vaccination process said that about 3000 people were being vaccinated on daily basis in corona vaccination centers established in four talukas of the district including Sujawal, jaati, Shah Bandar and Mirpur Bathoro.

He said that vaccination of about 1, 40,000 persons have been completed.

He said that the positivity ratio of covid cases was 4% while tests of 500 people were being conducted on a daily basis out of which 18 being tested positive. Focal person asked people to take precautionary measures in this regard and strictly follow SOPs in order to minimize the positivity ratio of deadly virus.