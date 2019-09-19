UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

150,000 Property Tax Challan Forms Issued In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 04:35 PM

150,000 property tax challan forms issued in Multan

Excise and taxation department has issued 150,000 property tax challan forms as 30 September was last date for submission of tax with five percent waiver

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Excise and taxation department has issued 150,000 property tax challan forms as 30 September was last date for submission of tax with five percent waiver.

Deputy Director Admin/ETO Property tax wing Khalid Hussain Qasoori told APP here on Thursday that the excise teams were distributed challan forms door-to-door and added that the teams were also identifying newly built buildings to bring them into tax net.

He said that the property tax with one percent fine would be collected after the deadline.

The DDA said that the recovery target of property tax for the year 2019-20 was fixed for Rs 680 million and hoped that they would achieve the target.

He informed that set target for the last fiscal year was Rs 490 million while they had collected Rs 590 million.

He said that awareness drive was also being launched through banners, pamphlets and advertisement for submission of property tax.

Related Topics

Fine September Million

Recent Stories

UAE provides urgent aid to survivors of Houthis ar ..

6 minutes ago

Kazim Hussain, the man who keeps elite cricketers ..

21 minutes ago

AC approves Khurshid Shah's 2-day transit remand i ..

6 minutes ago

Opposition protests against non-issuance of MNAs' ..

6 minutes ago

Pandemonium in NA as Speaker denies Ahsan Iqbal sp ..

25 minutes ago

UAE provides urgent refuel to Hadramaut power stat ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.