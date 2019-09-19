150,000 property tax challan forms issued in Multan

Excise and taxation department has issued 150,000 property tax challan forms as 30 September was last date for submission of tax with five percent waiver

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Excise and taxation department has issued 150,000 property tax challan forms as 30 September was last date for submission of tax with five percent waiver.

Deputy Director Admin/ETO Property tax wing Khalid Hussain Qasoori told APP here on Thursday that the excise teams were distributed challan forms door-to-door and added that the teams were also identifying newly built buildings to bring them into tax net.

He said that the property tax with one percent fine would be collected after the deadline.

The DDA said that the recovery target of property tax for the year 2019-20 was fixed for Rs 680 million and hoped that they would achieve the target.

He informed that set target for the last fiscal year was Rs 490 million while they had collected Rs 590 million.

He said that awareness drive was also being launched through banners, pamphlets and advertisement for submission of property tax.