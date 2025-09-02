ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP), in collaboration with Lahore Qalandars, has achieved a remarkable milestone in its Cricket Talent Hunt Trials, with over 150,000 young cricketers showcasing their talent across the country. This initiative aims to discover and groom rising cricket stars, providing them with expert coaching and nationwide exposure.

According to official sources, the trials, which are being held in major cities, have attracted a massive response from young cricket enthusiasts aged 15 to 25.

The program offers a golden opportunity for talented youngsters to shine on a national platform and potentially launch their cricketing careers.

Participants will have the chance to receive professional coaching, training, and exposure to local and international selectors and media.

The Prime Minister's Youth Programme is committed to promoting youth development through sports and skill development.

This initiative is part of the program's overall strategy to create opportunities for young individuals to engage in sports, receive scholarships, learn digital skills, and create employment.

The program's collaboration with Lahore Qalandars, a leading franchise in the Pakistan Super League, ensures that the selected cricketers will receive top-notch training and exposure.

This partnership is expected to elevate the standards of cricket in Pakistan and provide a platform for young cricketers to showcase their talent to a global audience.

Notably, the trials in Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) were temporarily suspended due to flood, but they are expected to resume soon.