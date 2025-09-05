Open Menu

15,000kg Expired Food Seized During Raid

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM

15,000kg expired food seized during raid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority on Friday, carried out a raid on warehouse located on Ring Road in Peshawar and seized over 15,000 kilograms of expired food items.

According to a spokesperson for the authority, the raid was conducted by the Peshawar Food Safety Team led by Deputy Director Peshawar Division, Sher Rehman.

During the operation, the team recovered expired and fake items including 1,850 cartons of noodles, 309 cartons of Glaxose-D, 706 cartons of soup and 265 cartons of biscuits.

The spokesperson said the expired items were being repackaged with altered expiry dates for supply to markets. The seized goods were immediately taken into government custody while an FIR was registered against the warehouse owners and further legal proceedings were initiated.

