1500th Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Celebrated With Religious Fervor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2025 | 04:40 PM

1500th Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated with religious fervor

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) To mark 1500th birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him),Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) was celebrated across Bahawalpur with traditional zeal and devotion.

According to a spokesperson,large processions and gatherings were held in different parts of the city,where participants recited naats and paid homage to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Mosques,streets and buildings were illuminated,while banners and green flags adorned the city.

The main congregations were taken out from Milad Chowk and Serani Masjid.

Both congregations concluded at Gulzar-r-Sadiq where a large Milad gathering was held.

Congregatitions were taken out from Hussaini Chowk,Shahdara,one Unit Chowk, Bindra Basti,Islami Colony and other areas of city.

The district police had made comprehensive security arrangements to ensure peace during the celebrations.

Hundreds of personnel were deployed along procession routes, with walk-through gates and metal detectors installed at key entry points.

Special traffic plans were also implemented to maintain a smooth flow of vehicles and facilitate participants.

Meanwhile,the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) carried out special cleanliness operations before and during the processions.

Workers remained on duty round the clock to keep the city clean, while additional machinery and staff were deployed along major routes.

BWMC officials said that maintaining a hygienic environment during the religious occasion was their top priority. The day concluded with prayers for peace,unity and the prosperity of Pakistan.

