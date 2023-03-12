UrduPoint.com

15,015 Challan Tickets Issued Over Wrong Parking

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2023 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have issued 15,015 challan tickets to the violators for wrong parking, double parking and creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic.

According to a police spokesman, a grand operation was launched against the wrong parking and double parking and issued 15,015 challan tickets to vehicles and motorcycles.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said that special squads with lifters were formed to control the issue of wrong parking, and double parking in the city.

He maintained that awareness banners had also been displayed on important city roads.

Traffic wardens and field officers had been directed to take strict action against violators of the parking rules which create hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic.

The CTO said that orders had been issued to all the field officers to take action in accordance with the law against double parking, wrong parking and one-way violators. He urged the citizens to cooperate with the traffic police to overcome the traffic problems.

He said that the number of traffic wardens had been increased on busy roads of the city in order to clear wrong parking and car lifters were activated to lift the wrongly parked vehicles and motorcycles.

