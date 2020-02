15028 sugar bags seized in Faisalabad

The district administration during a crackdown against hoarders seized 15,028 bags of sugar and sold it on fixed rates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) -:The district administration during a crackdown against hoarders seized 15,028 bags of sugar and sold it on fixed rates.

Assistant Commissioner Saddar,Umar Maqbool here on Monday conducted raid at various markets and recovered 13,500 sugar bags stored in godowns.Meanwhile, AC Tandlianwala Muhammad Aurangzeb recovered 1528 bags of sugar.