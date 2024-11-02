1,503,537 Children Get Polio Drop In Five Days
Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2024 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Polio drops were administered to 1,503,537 children up to the age of five years during the first five days of the weeklong anti-polio drive in Faisalabad.
Chairing a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee here on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir said that the anti-polio campaign was in full swing across the district to achieve 100 percent target.
He said that anti polio teams were strictly directed to perform their duties honestly and pay repeated visits to the localities so that no child could be left without polio vaccine.
He said that assistant commissioners were positively monitoring the implementation on the microplan and stern action would be taken against those who were found involved in negligence.
He said that 15,03,537 children had been vaccinated so far in Faisalabad including 2,10,000 children on the fifth day of the drive.
