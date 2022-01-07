UrduPoint.com

1,504 Accused Arrested, Weapons Recovered During 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2022 | 01:20 PM

1,504 accused arrested, weapons recovered during 2021

KASUR, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :In a crackdown, the police arrested 72 gangs involved in heinous crimes and arrested 1,504 accused besides recovering valuables worth Rs 33.5 million, 231 weapons and rounds during the last year.

Talking to APP on Friday, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf said the police were focusing on the arrest of notorious criminals to end crime.

The DPO said 1,504 notorious criminals and 210 court absconders were arrested who were wanted to the police in various cases.

In an operation against illegal weapons, the police registered 1,613 cases and recovered 12 kalashnikovs, 97 rifles, 196 guns, 1,239 pistol/revolver and a large numbers of rounds.

Similarly, the police registered 1,152 cases against drug pushers and recovered 12-kg heroin, 647-kg hashish, 31-kg caffeine, 15,229 litres of liquor and unearthed 57 distilleries.

In a crackdown against gamblers, 93 cases were registered and 456 accused were arrested during the last year.

Related Topics

Police Criminals Million Court

Recent Stories

Inflation will come down in next two to three mont ..

Inflation will come down in next two to three months

33 minutes ago
 Australia reports record number of COVID-19 cases ..

Australia reports record number of COVID-19 cases for 5th consecutive day

6 minutes ago
 'Film Mela' celebrating Art to be held on Jan 15

'Film Mela' celebrating Art to be held on Jan 15

6 minutes ago
 Government committed to take steps for welfare of ..

Government committed to take steps for welfare of journalists: Fawad

6 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan Unrest Leaves 216 National Guard Troops ..

Kazakhstan Unrest Leaves 216 National Guard Troops Injured, 50 Pieces of Equipme ..

6 minutes ago
 From stability to turmoil — what's going on in K ..

From stability to turmoil — what's going on in Kazakhstan

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.