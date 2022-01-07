1,504 accused arrested, weapons recovered during 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :In a crackdown, the police arrested 72 gangs involved in heinous crimes and arrested 1,504 accused besides recovering valuables worth Rs 33.5 million, 231 weapons and rounds during the last year.

Talking to APP on Friday, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf said the police were focusing on the arrest of notorious criminals to end crime.

The DPO said 1,504 notorious criminals and 210 court absconders were arrested who were wanted to the police in various cases.

In an operation against illegal weapons, the police registered 1,613 cases and recovered 12 kalashnikovs, 97 rifles, 196 guns, 1,239 pistol/revolver and a large numbers of rounds.

Similarly, the police registered 1,152 cases against drug pushers and recovered 12-kg heroin, 647-kg hashish, 31-kg caffeine, 15,229 litres of liquor and unearthed 57 distilleries.

In a crackdown against gamblers, 93 cases were registered and 456 accused were arrested during the last year.