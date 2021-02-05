UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1,506 Professional Alm Seekers Held

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 09:51 PM

1,506 professional alm seekers held

Islamabad Police have launched special crackdown against professional alm seekers and their handlers with the purpose to curb this menace and nabbed 1,506 beggars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police have launched special crackdown against professional alm seekers and their handlers with the purpose to curb this menace and nabbed 1,506 beggars during the last one month Following directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, DIG (Operations) Islamabad Afzaal Ahmed Kausar constituted special teams to ensure arrest of beggars, their handlers while legal process is being ensured to register FIRs against the professional alm-seekers. These teams arrested 1,506 professional beggars from various areas of the city during the last one month.

DIG Islamabad directed to shift 255 women, 415 children, 212 girls and 208 men involved in begging at Edhi Centers while cases were registered against 351 professional alm-seekers.

Loi Bher police also arrested beggars as well as their handlers who used to leave them in Islamabad from Mandra on daily basis and get money from them.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has said that this social evil would be curbed and those backing the professional beggars would be dealt with an iron hand. He said that strict action would be taken against beggars those found around commercial centers, signals and other business areas.

Specials squads have been constituted by DIG to curb begging practice and performance of these squads is being reviewed on daily basis.

DIG said this campaign against the professional alm-seekers will be made more effective and strict action to be taken against those who force children and women to adopt the ugly business.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Business Money Women From

Recent Stories

Adan Foundation organize Kashmir Walk

5 minutes ago

LCCI demands improvements in capital city's traffi ..

5 minutes ago

US trade gap soars to $679 bn in 2020: govt

5 minutes ago

PNCA holds event to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

5 minutes ago

Peaceful solution to Kashmir issue inevitable: Ale ..

10 minutes ago

Speakers reaffirm their support for just struggle ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.