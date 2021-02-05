1,506 professional alm seekers held

Islamabad Police have launched special crackdown against professional alm seekers and their handlers with the purpose to curb this menace and nabbed 1,506 beggars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police have launched special crackdown against professional alm seekers and their handlers with the purpose to curb this menace and nabbed 1,506 beggars during the last one month Following directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, DIG (Operations) Islamabad Afzaal Ahmed Kausar constituted special teams to ensure arrest of beggars, their handlers while legal process is being ensured to register FIRs against the professional alm-seekers. These teams arrested 1,506 professional beggars from various areas of the city during the last one month.

DIG Islamabad directed to shift 255 women, 415 children, 212 girls and 208 men involved in begging at Edhi Centers while cases were registered against 351 professional alm-seekers.

Loi Bher police also arrested beggars as well as their handlers who used to leave them in Islamabad from Mandra on daily basis and get money from them.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has said that this social evil would be curbed and those backing the professional beggars would be dealt with an iron hand. He said that strict action would be taken against beggars those found around commercial centers, signals and other business areas.

Specials squads have been constituted by DIG to curb begging practice and performance of these squads is being reviewed on daily basis.

DIG said this campaign against the professional alm-seekers will be made more effective and strict action to be taken against those who force children and women to adopt the ugly business.