1508 Housing Units Handed Over To Applicants Under NPHP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 05:10 PM

1508 housing units handed over to applicants under NPHP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The concerned department has completed process of 1,508 apartments/housing units possession and handed over to applicants under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme (NPHP).

These apartments and housing units have been handed over to applicants in collaboration with Workers Welfare Fund (WWF).

The information provided by Cabinet Division here, around 20,03,940 citizens applied for registration in Naya Pakistan Housing Programme (NPHP) during Phase-I and II of registration, of which 17,99,533 became eligible.

More Stories From Pakistan

