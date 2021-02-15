UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

151 Held With Drugs, Weapons

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

151 held with drugs, weapons

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Police have arrested 151 persons and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during the past two days.

According to the police, raiding teams nabbed six proclaimed offenders (POs) and 24 drug-pushers and recovered 13.

87-kg hashish, 2-kg opium and 125-litre liquor from them.

The police also held 17 gamblers with stake money of Rs 5,250. In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 26 persons and recovered 25 pistols, three rifles and a number of bullets from them.

Meanwhile, the police also held 78 kite-sellers/ flyers and seized kites and string rolls from them.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Money From

Recent Stories

Sharjah embracing digital future with Sahab Smart ..

12 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre hosts ‘Arabic L ..

27 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Ukraine

27 minutes ago

Secretary Livestock & Fisheries Sindh Mr Aijaz Ahm ..

36 minutes ago

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Meet ..

42 minutes ago

International Maritime Conference (Imc) Held In Ta ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.