151 held with drugs, weapons

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Police have arrested 151 persons and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during the past two days.

According to the police, raiding teams nabbed six proclaimed offenders (POs) and 24 drug-pushers and recovered 13.

87-kg hashish, 2-kg opium and 125-litre liquor from them.

The police also held 17 gamblers with stake money of Rs 5,250. In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 26 persons and recovered 25 pistols, three rifles and a number of bullets from them.

Meanwhile, the police also held 78 kite-sellers/ flyers and seized kites and string rolls from them.