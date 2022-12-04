UrduPoint.com

151 Liters Liquor Recovered From Four Suspects

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2022 | 11:10 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :The teams of four police stations managed to arrest four alleged liquor sellers and recovered 151 liters liquor from their possessions.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the police teams of four police stations including PS Sama Satta, PS Musafir Khana, PS Qaimpur and PS Anayiti conducted raids at dens lying within their jurisdiction and arrested four liquor sellers.

The police have recovered 151 liters liquor from their possessions.

The police have lodged cases against the accused. Further probe was in process.

