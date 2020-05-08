UrduPoint.com
151 More Tested Positive For Corona In Balochistan, Tally Touches 1873

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

151 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan, tally touches 1873

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :About 151 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 1873 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 34118 people were screened for the virus till May 8, out of which 151 more were reported positive.

As many as 222 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 24 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

