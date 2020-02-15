UrduPoint.com
151 Power Pilferers Caught In A Day In South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 07:02 PM

151 power pilferers caught in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 151 power pilferers during separate operations across the South Punjab in a day, a MEPCO official said on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 151 power pilferers during separate operations across the South Punjab in a day, a MEPCO official said on Saturday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 252,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 3.4 million was imposed as fine while cases were also registered against four power pilferers over tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

