151 Power Pilferers Caught In Multan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 05:19 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 151 power pilferers in various parts of the South Punjab during the last 24 hours

Mepco official sources said on Friday, the teams of Mepco accompanying by task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected the theft of 193,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

The teams imposed fine of over Rs 2.9 million on pilferers and got cases registered against two power pilferers for tampering with meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

