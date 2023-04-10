Close
151 Shopkeepers Fined, 17 Arrested Over Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2023 | 08:57 PM

151 shopkeepers fined, 17 arrested over profiteering

Rice Control Magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.222,000 on 151 shopkeepers in addition to arresting 17 of them and sealing 8 shops in Faisalabad during last 24 hours on charge of profiteering and overcharging

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Price Control Magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.222,000 on 151 shopkeepers in addition to arresting 17 of them and sealing 8 shops in Faisalabad during last 24 hours on charge of profiteering and overcharging.

A spokesman of the city district government said here on Monday that the Price Control Magistrates conducted surprise visits in various markets, eatery shops, hotels and restaurants in Faisalabad and found 151 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, a total fine of Rs.222,000 was imposed on them in addition to sealing 8 shops and arresting 17 shopkeepers on sheer violation of price control act, he added.

