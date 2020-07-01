15129 COVID-19 suspects visit quarantine facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Around 15129 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district,out of which 5216 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 2802 discharged after recovery.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations(DPR)Punjab,results of 464 people were awaited while 9278 were declared negative.

"Presently 643 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in various quarantine facilities of the district including 291 belonged to Rawal Town,109 Potohar town,116 Rawalpindi cantt,25 Gujar khan,38 Taxila,33 Kahuta,14 Kotli Sattian,9 Murree and 8 Kalar syedan,"he said.

The DPR said that 1528 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes while 243 were died in the district, adding 77 more patients were reported at district C centers during last 24 years.