Open Menu

1518 Drug Traffickers Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 06:30 PM

1518 drug traffickers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The police have arrested 1,518 drug traffickers from various parts of Faisalabad during last 3.5 months.

A police spokesman said here on Thursday that the police during a vigorous campaign arrested drug pushers red handed from January 1 to mid-April 2025 while pushing narcotics.

The police recovered 488 kilograms (kg) charas, 100 kg heroin, 18 kg opium, 15 kg Ice, 1722 kg bhakki (poppy dust) and 20,000 litres of liquor from them and sent them behind bars, he added.

Recent Stories

Legend Holding Group strengthens UAE-China partner ..

Legend Holding Group strengthens UAE-China partnership ties, future-forward inno ..

5 minutes ago
 Scientists find strongest evidence yet of life on ..

Scientists find strongest evidence yet of life on alien planet

5 minutes ago
 Austria’s harmful emissions fall below 70 millio ..

Austria’s harmful emissions fall below 70 million tonnes for first time

5 minutes ago
 Advanced Technology Research Council steps in as G ..

Advanced Technology Research Council steps in as Gold Sponsor of University Game ..

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Internet City highlights Dubai's digital eco ..

Dubai Internet City highlights Dubai's digital economy in Singapore

35 minutes ago
 53% of Abu Dhabi residents meet WHO’s physical a ..

53% of Abu Dhabi residents meet WHO’s physical activity levels: DCD

35 minutes ago
DP World’s latest vessel makes maiden call at Je ..

DP World’s latest vessel makes maiden call at Jebel Ali Port

35 minutes ago
 MENA Congress for Rare Diseases 2025 opens in Abu ..

MENA Congress for Rare Diseases 2025 opens in Abu Dhabi

50 minutes ago
 'UAE Year Of' initiative marks 10 years of collect ..

'UAE Year Of' initiative marks 10 years of collective action, impact

50 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Meeting of Parliamentary Group ..

UAE participates in Meeting of Parliamentary Group in Solidarity with Palestine ..

1 hour ago
 PITB developed Irrigation Revenue Collection Syste ..

PITB developed Irrigation Revenue Collection System collects Rs1.58bn in a singl ..

1 hour ago
 Daman launches nationwide health insurance literac ..

Daman launches nationwide health insurance literacy campaign

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan