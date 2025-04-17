1518 Drug Traffickers Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 06:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The police have arrested 1,518 drug traffickers from various parts of Faisalabad during last 3.5 months.
A police spokesman said here on Thursday that the police during a vigorous campaign arrested drug pushers red handed from January 1 to mid-April 2025 while pushing narcotics.
The police recovered 488 kilograms (kg) charas, 100 kg heroin, 18 kg opium, 15 kg Ice, 1722 kg bhakki (poppy dust) and 20,000 litres of liquor from them and sent them behind bars, he added.
