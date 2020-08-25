UrduPoint.com
1518 Saplings Planted In Rawalpindi Division

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 10:04 PM

District Education Department Rawalpindi has planted 1518 saplings on Tuesday in tree-planting drive under the Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan program

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :District education Department Rawalpindi has planted 1518 saplings on Tuesday in tree-planting drive under the Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan program.

729 saplings were planted in Rawalpindi, 143 in Jhelum, 429 in Attock and 217 in Chakwal.

Chief Executive Officer Education Rawalpindi, District Education Officer Rawalpindi and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi visited different areas to inspect the campaign.

On the occasion, Anwar-ul-Haq said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar, extensive tree planting is underway in Rawalpindi in collaboration with the Education Department as well as other departments and institutions.

Chief Executive Officer for Education Iftikhar Hussain said that the tree planting campaign would help in protecting the environment from pollution and would provide an opportunity for future generations to grow up in a clean climate.

Calling it environmentally friendly, he said that tree planting would help in avoiding environmental pollution and environmental densities would be removed.

