151st Death Anniversary Of Mirza Ghalib Observed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :The 151st death anniversary of classical urdu poet Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib was observed on Saturday.
Ghalib wrote hundreds of Ghazals during his life which have since been interpreted and sung in many different ways, Radio Pakistan reported.
Mirza Ghalib was considered one of the most popular and influential poets of the Urdu language in South Asia.