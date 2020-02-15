151st death anniversary of Mirza Ghalib observed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :The 151st death anniversary of classical urdu poet Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib was observed on Saturday.

Ghalib wrote hundreds of Ghazals during his life which have since been interpreted and sung in many different ways, Radio Pakistan reported.

Mirza Ghalib was considered one of the most popular and influential poets of the Urdu language in South Asia.

He died on this day at the age of 71 in New Delhi in 1869.