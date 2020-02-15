UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

151st Death Anniversary Of Mirza Ghalib Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 05:00 PM

151st death anniversary of Mirza Ghalib observed

The 151st death anniversary of classical Urdu poet Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib was observed on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :The 151st death anniversary of classical urdu poet Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib was observed on Saturday.

Ghalib wrote hundreds of Ghazals during his life which have since been interpreted and sung in many different ways, Radio Pakistan reported.

Mirza Ghalib was considered one of the most popular and influential poets of the Urdu language in South Asia.

He died on this day at the age of 71 in New Delhi in 1869.

Related Topics

Pakistan Died New Delhi Asia

Recent Stories

Sindh Assembly MPA Shahnaz Ansari has been killed

4 seconds ago

One window cell upgraded to facilitate citizens: D ..

1 minute ago

Doctors conduct hand replant of minor kid in Multa ..

2 minutes ago

China to Continue Promoting Strategic Partnership ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues p ..

2 minutes ago

Construction work on Mohmand dam being carried out ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.