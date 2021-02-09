152 health workers vaccinated against coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 152 more health workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were vaccinated against corona disease on Tuesday.

A total of 691 medical staff had been vaccinated in the province so far, said the spokesperson of Health of Department.

Similarly, 252 workers have so far been vaccinated in the provincial capital Peshawar, 220 health workers in Swat, 89 in Mardan, 52 in Nowshera and 41 in Kohat have been vaccinated so far.