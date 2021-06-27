152 more corona patients recover

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 152 more coronavirus patients recovered on Sunday, according to the Health Department report.

The data shared by the department said that 304,319 coronavirus patients had recovered altogether so far at the public sector hospitals across the province.

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department sources said that 6,992 beds were reserved in all government owned hospitals for corona patients, out of which 6,387 were unoccupied. Likewise, 1,355 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1,177 were lying vacant so far.

The Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 3,099 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals, out of which, 2,959 beds were lying vacant.

However, 346 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 317 beds were unoccupied.

In addition, 3,176 beds were also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all hospitals of the Punjab government and 2,833 beds were lying vacant while, in the hospitals situated in the provincial capital, 768 beds reserved in HDU and 655 beds were still unoccupied.

The Specialized Healthcare had arranged 717 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 122 ventilators were in use while 595 were unoccupied.

Around 241 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 46 were occupied and 195 ventilators were vacant.