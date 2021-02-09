152 more health workers vaccinated against corona

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday inoculated 152 health workers in ongoing anti-corona vaccination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday inoculated 152 health workers in ongoing anti-corona vaccination.

Sharing the data of vaccination, KP Health Department said as many as 252 frontline workers were vaccinated in five major hospitals of provincial metropolis, 220 in Swat, 89 in Mardan, 52 in Nowshera while 41 were vaccinated in Kohat.

The frontline health workers of eight most affected districts of the province were vaccinated during the drive.