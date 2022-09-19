152 new dengue cases reported in Pb

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2022 | 01:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Irshad Ahmed said that 152 new dengue cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that 71 dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi, 47 in Lahore, 12 in Gujranwala, 3 each in Kasur, Vehari and Sheikhupura, 2 each in Multan, Narowal and Sahiwal, 1 each in Rajanpur, Layyah, Hafizabad, Khanewal, Chakwal, Nankana Sahib and Sialkot, during the last 24 hours.

He said that a total of 3,437 dengue virus cases had been reported so far during the current year while four people died of the virus.

The P&SHD secretary said that 816 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 266,594 indoor and 75,780 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.The anti-dengue squad, under the P&SHD, killed dengue larvae at 1925 places in the province during daily surveillance.The secretary urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

