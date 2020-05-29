UrduPoint.com
152 Overseas Pakistanis Quarantined

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 07:03 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :As many as 152 overseas Pakistanis, arriving here from Jeddah, have been quarantined at private hotels and PARS quarantine centre.

Seventy-nine passengers have been quarantined at FAST campus, 30 in Prime Hotel, 27 in Hotel One, 15 Grand Hotel, one passenger has been quarantined at his home in Mianwali.

Assistant Commissioner Sammundri Faisal Sultan welcomed the passengers at the airport and quarantined them.

