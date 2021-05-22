UrduPoint.com
1520 Coronavirus Patients Recovered In Punjab

Sat 22nd May 2021 | 07:58 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The number of recoveries from coronavirus has swelled to 283,836 after the recovery of another 1520 patients in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department sources said here on Saturday that 7632 beds were reserved in all public sector hospitals for corona patients, out of which, 2300 beds were occupied.

Similarly, 1657 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis, of them 504 beds were occupied.

In view of the surging corona cases, the Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 3301 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2658 beds were vacant.

However, 446 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 361 beds were unoccupied. In addition, 3541 beds were also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of the Punjab government and 2227 beds were vacant while, in the hospitals situated in the provincial capital, 927 beds reserved in HDU and 662 beds were unoccupied.

The specialized healthcare had arranged 790 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 343 ventilators were under use while 447 were unoccupied.

Around 284 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 154 were occupied and 130 ventilatorswere vacant.

