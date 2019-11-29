1.520 kg Hashish seized, 16 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested sixteen(16) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Police have arrested sixteen(16) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them. Police said Friday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 16 accused recovering 1.

520 Kilograms Hashish, 25 bottles of liquor, 5 Pistols 30 bore, 1 Gun 12 bore and 1 Rifles 444 bore from them.

They were: Arif, Zafar Iqbal, Sarfraz, Umar Hayat, Habib,Allah Ditta, Fahad Ali, and Zafar Iqbal, Asif Naveed, Dawood, Ali Raza and others. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.