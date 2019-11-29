UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1.520 Kg Hashish Seized, 16 Arrested In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 02:00 PM

1.520 kg Hashish seized, 16 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested sixteen(16) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Police have arrested sixteen(16) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them. Police said Friday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 16 accused recovering 1.

520 Kilograms Hashish, 25 bottles of liquor, 5 Pistols 30 bore, 1 Gun 12 bore and 1 Rifles 444 bore from them.

They were: Arif, Zafar Iqbal, Sarfraz, Umar Hayat, Habib,Allah Ditta, Fahad Ali, and Zafar Iqbal, Asif Naveed, Dawood, Ali Raza and others. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals From

Recent Stories

Exhibition of Andrei Stenin Photo Contest Winners ..

16 minutes ago

India to Provide $50Mln Credit Line to Sri Lanka f ..

16 minutes ago

Taliban say 'way too early' to speak of resuming t ..

16 minutes ago

Top cricket official barred from leaving Banglades ..

16 minutes ago

European stock markets drop at open

16 minutes ago

S.Africa's Zuma loses bid to appeal against bribe ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.