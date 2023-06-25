Open Menu

1522 Accused Arrested By Police In Last Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2023 | 07:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Karachi Police in its drive against criminals arrested as many as 1522 alleged accused during last week from different parts of the megalopolis.

According to spokesman for Karachi Police on Sunday, about 34 accused including 22 were arrested in injured condition in 21 encounters while two accused were killed.

Police recovered 28 different types of illegal arms and ammunition and 11 motorcycles from the accused after encounters.

In its drive against drug peddling in the city, the police seized 67.694 kg hashish, 1.59kg heroin and ice.

About 151 illegal arms and ammunition used in looting citizens were recovered from street criminals.

As many as 55 snatched or stolen motorcycles and three vehicles were taken into custody from different areas.

