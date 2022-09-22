UrduPoint.com

1,522 Coronavirus Samples Collected In 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2022 | 05:50 PM

1,522 coronavirus samples collected in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The District Health Authority, Rawalpindi has collected around 1,522 Coronavirus samples during the last 24 hours, out of which 1,521 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.06 per cent.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Thursday, one more patient was reported from Gujjar Khan, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 47,643.

He added that the infected cases included 44,020 from Rawalpindi and 3,623 from other districts.

Presently, 12 confirmed patients were quarantined at homes while no one was admitted at any district's health facility, the report added.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had received jabs against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administration drive launched on March 10, 2021.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid recieves threagning call on Laal Hav ..

Sheikh Rashid recieves threagning call on Laal Haveli landline number

45 minutes ago
 Radford hopes to find another Babar Azam at the PC ..

Radford hopes to find another Babar Azam at the PCB Pathway Programme

1 hour ago
 PM thanks Angelina Jolie for supporting flood aff ..

PM thanks Angelina Jolie for supporting flood affectees

1 hour ago
 Bilawal says IMF should discuss new terms after fl ..

Bilawal says IMF should discuss new terms after floods devastation in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

2 hours ago
 SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.