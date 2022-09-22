1,522 coronavirus samples collected in 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The District Health Authority, Rawalpindi has collected around 1,522 Coronavirus samples during the last 24 hours, out of which 1,521 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.06 per cent.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Thursday, one more patient was reported from Gujjar Khan, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 47,643.

He added that the infected cases included 44,020 from Rawalpindi and 3,623 from other districts.

Presently, 12 confirmed patients were quarantined at homes while no one was admitted at any district's health facility, the report added.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had received jabs against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administration drive launched on March 10, 2021.